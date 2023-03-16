Stocks to watch: JSW Energy, Federal Bank, Zuari Inds, Titagarh Wagons,

today: Domestic are likely to start Thursday's trade on a firm note, amid mixed global cues. As of 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,018 levels, up 44-odd points.



Globally, the US were mixed overnight, with Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipping up to 0.8 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, meanwhile, closed flat.



Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, fell this morning, with Nikkei 225, Hang Seng, S&P 200, Topix indices falling up to 1 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here are few stocks likely to see action in Thursday's trade:



Mindspace Business Parks: The company raised Rs 550 crore through an issue of green bonds. The tenure of the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is three years and thirty days at a fixed quarterly coupon of 8.02 per cent per annum payable quarterly.

Future Retail: Kishore Biyani withdrew his resignation after resigning from the suspended board of the company for nearly a month and half. The Resolution Professional of Future Retail (FRL), which is going through insolvency resolution process, raised objections to the contents of Biyani's resignation letter and requested him to recall it.

Patanjali Foods: The stock exchanges have frozen promoter holding of Patanjali Foods after the company failed to meet 25 per cent public shareholding within a time frame. Currently, the promoter-backed in the stake comprises of 80.82 per cent.

Federal Bank: The board will meet on March 18 to consider proposal to raise funds by way of issue of unsecured Basel III Tier-II subordinate bonds in the nature of debentures, amounting to Rs 1,000 crore on a private placement basis.



Zuari Industries: The company entered into an agreement with Envien International and Zuari Envien Bioenergy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) to jointly build and operate a fully-grain based 150 kilo litres per day Anhydrous Alcohol Distillery and further explore organic and inorganic business opportunities in bio-fuel space.



Titagarh Wagons: The company in consortium with Ramkrishna Forgings was declared as lowest bidder (L1) by the Ministry of Railways for manufacturing and supplying of forged wheels under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.



Star Cement: Ratings agency ICRA retained long-term rating and short-term rating at Shree Cement. The outlook of the long-term rating was revised to positive from stable.



Sarda Energy & Minerals: The company received consent to operate from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, Raipur, for expansion in existing rolling mill from 1.8 lakh tonnes per annum to 2.5 lakh tonnes per annum.



Ethos: The company will enter Bhopal to launch its first multi-brand boutique in the city, spread across an area of 506 sq. ft. located at DB City Mall, Zone 1, Maharana Pratap Nagar.



JSW Energy: The board approved allotment of 25,000 non-convertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis to raise Rs 2,500 crore.



East West Holdings: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary secured a year-long contract from the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun to provide custom clearance services. This 1-year contract is expected to generate Rs 1.5 crore revenue for the company.



Innovators Facade Systems: The company received letter of award for work order of Rs 28.1 crore to provide and fix glazing and ACP cladding work for full tower-HSBC plot-- Artesia MDP- Worli.