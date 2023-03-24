Stocks to Watch: RVNL, BEL, HAL, Campus Activewear, Vedanta, PNB, IT cos

Equity benchmark indices are likely to open on a muted note Friday tracking weakness across Asian . As indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,055 levels, the Nifty index may open around 30 points lower.

US gained overnight cheered by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reassurance that measures would be taken to keep deposits safe in the banking system. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, fell this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, Kosdaq, and the S&P 200 indices lowering up to 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, here are some out in trade today:

Hindustan Aeronautics: The government will exercise the greenshoe option to sell additional 1.75 per cent stake in the company as the offer for sale was subscribed 4.5 times its base size. The issue will open for retail investors on Friday.



IT stocks: Accenture reported a revenue of $15.81 billion in Q2, beating its guidance of $15.2-15.75 billion. Its has revised down FY23 guidance to 8-10 per cent from 8-11 per cent. The company announced it will lay off 19,000 people, or 2.5 per cent of its headcount, on account of wage inflation and cost streamlining. It expects a severance cost of $1.2 billion.

: TPG is said to sell 7.62 per cent stake worth Rs 800 crore in Campus Activewear via a block deal today at Rs 345 per share, as per a report by CNBCTV-18.

Reliance: Piramal Realty, real estate arm of the Piramal group, has partnered with Jio-bp (JV between RIL and bp) for installation of EV charging stations across its residential developments. The partnership is to provide world-class EV charging solutions across Piramal’s residential projects in Mumbai.

Aether Industries: The company said it has signed an initial pact with the Gujarat government to set up new manufacturing plants at its Panoli site with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank completed sale of its 40 per cent stake in Commercial Indo Bank (CIBL) with the State Bank of India for Rs 121.3 crore.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar on Thursday said it has acquired two companies---Phenil Sugars Ltd (PSL) and Bajaj Power Ventures Private Ltd (BPVPL) — for Rs 800 crore.

Vedanta: Vedanta's board will consider payment of 5th interim dividend for FY23 on March 28.

PNB: PNB's board will meet on March 29 to consider fundraising for FY24 via Basel III compliant additional tier-I and tier II bonds.

LIC: Financial Services Institutions Bureau has recommended Siddhartha Mohanty for the position of chairperson in Life Insurance Corporation of India. Mohanty is currently Acting Chairperson of .





IDFC First Bank: The board has approved the allotment of 37.75 crore shares of Rs 58.18 apiece to wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company on preferential basis by way of private placement, taking the latter’s stake in the bank up to 39.99 per cent.

Lupin: The company has received tentative approval from the US FDA to market obeticholic acid tablets, a generic equivalent of Ocaliva® Tablets of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The 40:60 JV of Rachana Construction and RVNL has received LOA for upgradation to six lane with paved shoulder of Sarkhej-Changodar Section of NH-8A (New NH-47) for Ahmedabad- Bagodara-Rajkot road on EPC mode in Gujarat. The project cost is Rs 252.21 crore.

Bharat Electronics: The ministry of defence has signed two contracts worth Rs 3700 crore with Bharat Electronics for supply of Medium Power Radar and Digital Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Indian Air Force.

Tata Steel: The company acquired the balance 24 per cent stake of subsidiary Tata Steel Advanced Materials from Tata Steel Downstream Products for around Rs 17.33 crore.





IRCTC: IRCTC has signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham on behalf of UCADA.

Astec LifeSciences: The production activity at company's unit situated at MIDC Mahad, Birwadi Industrial Area, Raigad – Maharashtra, has resumed operations effective Thursday, March 23.

Nibe: The company has acquired remaining 50 per cent stake in Indigenous Casting Technology on receipt of NOC from MIDC along with its all assets and liabilities.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company allotted 9.16 lakh non-convertible debentures in a public issue to raise Rs 91.65 crore.