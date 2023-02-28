JUST IN
Retail and MSME asset buying to drive ARC business in FY24: India Ratings
Business Standard

Stocks to watch: SpiceJet, Bharti Airtel, SAIL, Wipro, Brigade Ent, Mastek

Stocks to watch today: From SpiceJet to Bharti Airtel, here are top stocks to watch in Tuesday's trading session

Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

Stocks to watch today: Domestic markets are likely to be firm in Tuesday's trade, amid positive global sentiments. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 17,491 levels, indicating a flat start at the bourses.

Globally, the US markets rose overnight, with Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite rising up to 0.6 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched higher as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, Kosdaq, and Kospi indices gained up to 1 per cent.

Back home, meanwhile, here are stocks likely to see action in Tuesday’s trade:

SpiceJet: In a move to reduce its debt by $100 million, Carlyle Aviation Partners will acquire 7.5 per cent stake in the airline, by converting outstanding dues, and snap up shareholding in the cargo business. That apart, the airline will also tap the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) route to raise up to Rs 25,000 crore. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said since return on capital in the telecom business is quite low, a tariff hike is soon slated to be out by mid of this year. Inspite of strong balance sheets, on the back of healthy capital infusion, the return on capital of this industry is very low, he said. READ MORE

SAIL: The company's arm - Bhilai Steel Plant bagged orders from the UAE to supply large volumes of special quality plates. The plant has received an export order of 10,000 tonnes, with plates complying with European and American specifications. READ MORE

Wipro: The IT major announced four strategic global business lines as it aims to deepen alignment with clients' evolving business needs, and tap emerging opportunities in the high-growth segments of the market. The new model focuses on areas of cloud, enterprise technology, and business transformation. READ MORE

Tanla Platforms: The company launched Wisely ATP – an innovative solution for protection against SMS phishing – at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2023. . Wisely ATP is a one-stop platform to combat the challenge of SMS phishing comprehensively.

Brigade Enterprises: The firm announced expansion plans for its managed office brand, BuzzWorks. The management said that BuzzWorks acts as a value-added service for our office occupiers who were looking for flexible office space.

Mastek: The company inked a pact with Netail to usher AI-led digital transformation to the retail, and consumer industry. The management said that the partnership would help e-Commerce and Omni-channel retailers optimise their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

Triveni Glass: The company will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a 840 metric tonnes per day capacity solar glass manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh. The glassmaker will set up the plant at Pangidi in East Godavari district, which will create 2,000 jobs.

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 07:41 IST

