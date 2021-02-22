Stocks to watch: Torrent Power, Thomas Cook, Narayana Hrudayalaya, NTPC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 38.50 points down at 14,956, around 8.35 am, indicating a tepid start for benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Torrent Power: The company emerged as the highest bidder for 51 per cent privatisation of Power Distribution Company in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company said its subsidiary plans to come up with a new 50-bed facility in Cayman Islands entailing an estimated investment of $100 million (around Rs 725 crore).

Amara Raja Batteries: The company has opened the country's maiden technology hub to develop lithium-ion cells, at its Tirupati facility in Andhra Pradesh.

PNB Housing Finance: Promoter PNB said that it will not participate in PNB Housing Finance's capital raising plans.

Jagran Prakashan: The board of Jagran Prakashan will meet on March 2, 2021 to consider buyback of equity shares.

Inox Leisure: The company commenced commercial operations of multiplex Cinema taken on leave and license basis in Kolkata. The said multiplex has two screens and 422 seats.

Marico: The FMCG company expects to deliver "mid-teen growth" in volume terms in the next couple of quarters helped by "strong revival" in consumer demand as well as sentiments, and to continue "good growth" from the rural markets, said a top company official.

Thomas Cook India: The company plans to raise up to Rs 450 crore via issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (OCCRPS) through private placement.

NTPC: The company announced commissioning of 5 mega watt (MW) solar capacity at a project in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. The capacity is part of its 20 MW Solar PV Project located in Auraiya, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.

State Bank of India: SBI Payments, a subsidiary of India's largest lender State Bank of India, will launch YONO Merchant App to provide low-cost digital payments infrastructure to merchants , the bank said on Saturday.

Karnataka Bank: The bank has reported to the RBI a fraud of about Rs 34.16 crore in credit facilities extended to IL&FS Transportation Networks, which is a dud account now.

IndianOil Corporation: K Sailendra has taken over as the new executive director (regional services) of the company for the Southern Region.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The wholly-owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. has entered into a purchase agreement to fully acquire Fides Food Systems Coöperatief U.A.

Aarti Drugs: Pinnacle Life Science LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, based in UAE, has been closed.

Adani Ports & SEZ: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Aqua Desilting to carry out business of dredging, desiltation and sale or disposal of such desilted material from sea, river, dams and other water bodies.

Jet Airways: Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for Jet Airways, expects to restart operations of the defunct airline in four to six months after receiving approval from the NCLT for its resolution plan.