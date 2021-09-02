Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Eicher Motors, SBI

Nifty futures on SGX were down 13 points at 17,086.50 around 8.45 am, indicating a tepid start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

AMCs: Shares of Asset Management Companies could be on radar after India's largest broking firm Zerodha said it has received in-principle approval to set up an AMC company. READ MORE

Jet Airways: After being shut for more than two years amid mounting financial losses, Jet Airways is planning to resume service by the first quarter of 2022. This will be the first case of an airline revival through India’s insolvency process. A person involved with the airline's business plan said the company had started engaging with aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to revive Jet’s operator permit which lapsed. READ MORE

NHPC: State-run hydro power giant will seek its shareholders' approval to raise borrowing limit by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore in the annual general meeting on September 29, 2021. The proposal to increase borrowing limit of the company from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore is listed on the agenda of the AGM, stated the notice for the AGM.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported 22 per cent dip in total sales at 4,53,879 units in August as compared with same month last year. The company had dispatched 5,84,456 units to its dealerships in August 2020.

Coal India: State-owned CIL produced 42.6 million tonnes of coal in August, registering an increase of 14.6 per cent over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal. Coal India produced 37.2 million tonnes of coal in August last fiscal, the maharatna firm said in a filing to BSE.

Axis Bank: The RBI on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Axis Bank Limited for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms. In other news, the bank raised USD 600 million from offshore investors by selling sustainable additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 4.1 per cent, sources said.

SPARC: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 1,800 crore through various modes, including issue of equity shares and securities.

Mphasis: Its board has approved the appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the managing director with effect from October 1, 2021.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said its iron ore production surged over 44 per cent to 15.02 million tonnes (MT) in April-August 2021. The company's iron ore output was 10.42 MT in the same period last fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its Chief Operating Officer Nitin Seth is leaving after serving 11 years to pursue an alternate career outside the company.

NTPC: State-run power giant NTPC said its arm NTPC REL has received a letter of award (LoA) for 325 MW solar projects in Madhya Pradesh.

Minda Corp: Auto components major Minda Corporation said it has entered into definitive agreements for acquiring 26 per cent equity stake in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions startup EVQPOINT Solutions, through its wholly-owned arm Spark Minda Green Mobility Solutions.

Mahindra Finance: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday said it has appointed Raul Robello as its new chief operating officer with immediate effect. Robello's appointment comes after the movement of Rajnish Agarwal to Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL), Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Hindustan Zinc: The company has extended the planned shutdown of one of the roasters at Chanderiya lead zinc smelter in Rajasthan, which would result in production loss of 25,000 tonnes of zinc. The planned shutdown is for the repair and overhaul of many major structural components of the roaster to avoid any operational risk in the future.

IIFL Wealth and Asset Management: The company has appointed Sanjay Wadhwa as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from September 2. Wadhwa joined IIFL Wealth and Asset Management from L&T Financial Services, where he held the position of Group Financial Controller and was responsible for the finance control function of all the group entities, including NBFCs and AMC, according to a statement.

Power Grid: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through private placement of bonds or debentures at its annual general meeting later this month.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs 4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent. The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of Rs 1,000 crore, the bank said in a release.

Vedanta: Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for FY2021-22, amounting to Rs 6,877 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend September 9. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, the filing said.

IEX: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has recorded an all-time high monthly trade of 9,538 million units (MU) in August which is 74 per cent higher compared to the same month last year.

Wipro: The company has appointed Mohammed Areff as the Country Head and Managing Director for the Middle East. Areff will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, localisation, brand building and significant transformational and modernisation engagements with clients in key sectors across the region, the company said.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company plans to raise up to Rs 400 crore by issuing 4,000 unsecured NCDs of face value of Rs 10 lakh each on private placement basis, on or after September 8.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: The wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Shyam SEL & Power, completed the acquisition of 90% stake in Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast for Rs 22.28 crore on August 31. The investment in Shree Venkateshwara has been done through a combination of equity and inter corporate loans.

Indian Bank: State-run Indian Bank on Wednesday said Shanti Lal Jain has assumed charge as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jain has been appointed as the MD & CEO for a period of three years, according to a government notification.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales volume declined 9 percent to 45,860 in August 2021 from 50,144 motorcycles in August 2020.

Kitex Garments: The proposal to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana state submitted by Kitex Garments before Government of Telegana towards expansion plan has been approved. The government order will be issued within a few days.