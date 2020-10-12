Stocks to watch: Vedanta, Wipro, UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock, Shilpa Medicare

-
-
At 08:44 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 39 points, or 0.33 per cent higher at 11,987, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Monday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources on Saturday said it had failed to receive the required number of shares to delist Vedanta Limited. Accordingly, equity shares of Vedanta Limited and those tendered by shareholders in the delisting offer would continue to remain listed on the exchanges, said the company. Further, Anil Agarwal and the management committee of Vedanta Limited are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the next course of action.
Wipro: Wipro, the Bengaluru-headquartered information technology (IT) services firm, is slated to announce its September quarter results for the fiscal year 2020-21 (Q2FY21) on Monday, October 12. READ MORE
Glenmark: Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said the addition of antiviral Umifenovir did not demonstrate any significant clinical benefit over Favipiravir alone in moderate Covid-19 patients. The clinical study evaluated the possible superiority of the combination's efficacy against Favipiravir monotherapy, Glenmark said in a statement.
UTI AMC, Mazagon Dock: Shares of UTI Asset Management Company and Mazagon Dock will list at the bourses today. State-owned defence major Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders had fixed issue price at Rs 145 per share after the issue received a hefty 157 times subscription while UTI Asset Management Company fixed the issue price at Rs 554 per share after receiving a rather tepid response.
Shilpa Medicare: Shilpa Medicare announced that its Jadcherla facility in Telangana received a warning letter on 9 October 2020 from the US drug regulator. The company said that it will be engaging with the agency and is fully committed in resolving this issue at the earliest.
Federal Mogul: Promoter IEH FMGI Holdings will sell up to 1.21 crore shares or 21.83 per cent stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The floor price has been set at Rs 342 apiece, which is 21.1 per cent discount to Friday's closing price.
Hero MotoCorp: In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has introduced a 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for its valued customers.
ONGC: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Friday said its revenue would be hit by around Rs 7,000 crore because of a low gas price of $1.79 per million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu).
RITES: The company on Friday (9 October) announced that it has secured consultancy orders worth Rs 103 crore from various clients.
