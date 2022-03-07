Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea, Emami, JK Cement, CIL, Airlines, OMCs

The benchmark indices are likely to start the new week on a sharply lower note as per trends indicated by the SGX Nifty futures, which were around 400 points lower on Monday morning as Brent Crude hit the $130/ barrel mark amid fears of severe supply shortage induced by US ban on Russian oil.

OMCs: Shares of oil companies will be on radar as brent crude has topped the $130 a barrel mark.

Infrastructure: Capital goods and Infra shares may see some action as the industry department has identified 81 high-impact projects under various infrastructure ministries for the government’s Gati Shakti initiative. These projects will be closely monitored in 2022-23, according to officials. Major industrial corridors of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), key expressways and highways and the world’s largest broadband project BharatNet will be among the government’s priority.

Vodafone Idea: The promoters of Vodafone Idea (Vi) have amended the shareholders agreement to protect their governing rights with the proposed issuance of equity to the central government. In January, the board of the telecom company decided to convert interest with a net present value of Rs 16,000 crore on deferred dues into equity for the government.

Emami: FMCG major has acquired a 19 per cent equity stake in direct-to-consumer (D2C) nutrition firm Tru Native F&B Pvt Ltd. Tru Native F&B nutrition products under the brand TruNativ. did not reveal financial details of the deal.

Coal India: Coal India's subsidiary BCCL has posted a record 61 per cent growth in its production to 3.24 million tonne (mt) in February this year over the corresponding month last fiscal. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) is a Dhanbad-based subsidiary of the Maharatna public sector undertaking.

SBI: State Bank of India is in talks with Tata Motors finance arms to acquire the private firm’s automobile loan portfolio of up to Rs 14,500 crore. Separately, private sector banks have also expressed interest to buy part of the loan portfolios of Tata Motors Finance (TMFL) and Tata Motors Finance Solutions (TMFSL).

Moreover, it has appointed former Ujjivan SFB CEO Nitin Chugh as head of digital banking. Chugh has been appointed as DMD for a period of 3 years.

Airlines: Airlines have hiked fares by anything from 12 to 30 per cent, depending on routes. Improved travel sentiment, increase in aviation turbine fuel prices and reciprocal airspace ban due to the Russian attack on Ukraine are factors driving up the fares.

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) announced the opening of the country’s largest business, commerce and cultural destination — the Jio World Centre — spread across 18.5 acres at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

FMCG: The fast-moving consumer goods category (FMCG) has recovered in just one month after the third wave of the pandemic compared to the full quarter it took to recover after the second wave in 2021 driven by strong off takes of packaged food products and commodity product (wheat flour, edible oil, grains etc…) sales that have surpassed last year sales numbers.

Dr Reddy’s: The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Friday recommended giving permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light as a booster dose.

PNB Housing Finance: Company’s board to take call on fundraising on Mar 9.

J&K Cement: The company's board has approved entering into Paint business through a wholly owned subsidiary. The Board of Directors have approved an investment of up to Rs 600 Crore spread over the first 5 years. “The subsidiary would undertake manufacturing, selling, trading, importing and exporting and otherwise dealing in all types of paints and allied products and services,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

TVS Electronics : The Board of Directors have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs- 2 per Equity Share for the financial year ending 31st March 2022. The Interim Dividend will be paid on 23rd March 2022 ("Payment Date") to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories as on 16th March 2022, being the "Record Date" fixed by the company for this purpose.

Shriram Transport Finance : Board of Directors of the Company have declared second interim dividend of Rs.12/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each fully paid up (120%) for the Financial Year 2021-22 to those members whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company on Monday, March 14, 2022 being the Record Date for the purpose of the payment of second interim dividend.

Hatsun Agro Product: The board will meet on Wednesday, the 09" March, 2022 for a proposal for the Sale of Assets of the RTE (Ready to Eat) business and its brand “Oyalo” to the prospective buyer at a Price mutually agreeable to the Company and the buyer and decide the modalities of agreement to be entered in to and treatment of Sale transaction.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has executed the EPC agreement with the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Chandigarh on March 04,2022 for construction of tunnels TL4, TLs and T16, bridges and formation works from chainage 40+430 to 44+925, including slope protection works and allied works in connection with Bhanupali - Bilaspur - Beri new railway line in district Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh State Pkg 5 Proiect– for Rs 636.98 cr

Rites: The Board of Directors will meet on Monday, March 14, 2022 inter- alia to declare third interim dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company.

Kirloskar Electric Company: The company’s unit situated at Bhudihal (Unit-15) has partially laid off 15 workmen out of total 62 workmen till May 04, 2022.

Jaypee Infratech: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear on March 7 and March 9 matters related to approval of the Suraksha group's bid to acquire debt-ridden realty firm Jaypee Infratech Ltd. In a regulatory filing, Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) said the listing of the matter of resolution plan, along with related pleas, is listed for consideration before the NCLT's principal bench in New Delhi on March 7 and March 9.