Stocks to watch: YES Bank, BoB, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel

Earnings today: As many as 52 companies including names such as Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, Ambuja Cements, AU Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Biocon, GRUH Finance, Mphasis, Jubilant Industries, Persistent Systems, PVR and RBL Bank are slated to declare their June quarter results today.

YES Bank: Credit rating agency Icra has downgraded ratings on Yes Bank’s Rs 32,911.7 crore bond programme, citing an increase in stressed assets and lack of debt resolutions. The outlook on the ratings remained negative.

IndiGo: An uneasy truce has been brokered between the promoters of the country's largest Indian airline, IndiGo, said a Business Standard report.



Bharti Infratel: The telecom tower infrastructure provider on Wednesday reported a 39 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 887 crore. The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 638 crore in the year-ago period.

Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty on July 24 reported about 50 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 152.07 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal. Total income fell to Rs 618.10 crore during April-June quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 895.38 crore in the same period previous year.

Kewal Kiran Clothing (KKCL) reported mixed set of results. It reported moderate revenue growth of 4 per cent YoY to Rs 110.2 crore while PAT for the quarter grew 1.6 per cent YoY to Rs 14.1 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on July 24 reported a net profit of Rs 285 crore for the three months ended June, almost flat growth compared to the year-ago period. The private sector life insurer had a net profit of Rs 282 crore in 2018 June quarter.

Coromandel International: The company reported a 31 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.43 crore during the first quarter of 2019-20 fiscal on poor income. Net profit stood at Rs 90.21 crore in the same quarter previous year.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender posted a loss of Rs 617 crore for the June quarter due to its exposure in two NBFCs downgraded by rating agencies recently.

Shriram Transport: NBFC firm Shriram Transport Finance on July 24 reported nearly 11 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 634.25 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The net interest income for the quarter increased by 7.62 per cent to Rs 1,961.74 crore as against Rs 1,822.89 crore in the year-ago period.

Syndicate Bank: Public sector lender Syndicate Bank on Wednesday reported narrowing of its losses at Rs 980 crore for the first quarter of ongoing fiscal year owing to improvement in asset quality, apart from sound recovery.





Cox & Kings on Wednesday announced the resignation of its independent director Subhash Chandra Bhargava, as well as a default of Rs 174 crore on commercial paper.The financial services arm of the troubled Anil Ambani group has pledged 22 per cent of its stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM), according to exchange disclosures.The Digital Communications Commission (DCC) on Wednesday approved the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to levy a total penalty of Rs 3,050 crore on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for refusing to provide points of interconnection to Reliance Jio.