Stocks to watch: YES Bank, Jet Airways and Hotel Leelaventure

Global cues are likely to dominate investor sentiment on Friday. US equities hit a fresh record high on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrial companies on continued relief that fresh US and China tariffs were less damaging than feared. Asian stocks, too, rose in the early trade.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain on investors' radar in today's session -

YES Bank: The stock is likely to remain in focus today as the RBI has curtailed the term of Yes Bank's founding CEO Rana Kapoor and asked the private sector lender to look for his replacement by January 2019. Brokerages such as IDFC Securities and Citi have downgraded the stock while Macquarie have maintained 'Outperform' rating.

Hotel Leelaventure: The cash-strapped company on Thursday said it had defaulted on payment of quarterly interest of Rs 21.2 million to LIC. Hotel Leelaventure, which currently has a debt of over Rs 36.62 billion, had issued secured redeemable NCDs on private placement basis, aggregating Rs 900 million to LIC in December 2008.



Aditya Birla Retail: Aditya Birla Group has signed a deal to sell Aditya Birla Retail (ABRL) to home-grown private equity fund Samara Capital and global e-commerce giant Amazon. The Group did not disclose the value of the deal, but sources said it was around Rs 42 billion.

Tata Motors: Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Tata Motors to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ on expectations that higher capital spending at Jaguar Land Rover will result in negative free cash flow in the current and the next financial year.



Jet Airways: Several passengers on a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur suffered nose and ear bleeding Thursday after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. "During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," the official at aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), said.

Fortis Healthcare: Ratings agency ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term credit rating as it has repaid the overdue debt obligations and cured the delays in debt servicing in May 2018.



Moser Baer: Walker Chandiok & Co LLP has resigned as statutory auditors of the company on account of overdue audit fees and disagreement on fees for future services. The company has now appointed Jagdish Chand & Co. Chartered Accountants as its new auditor.