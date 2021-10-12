Stocks to Watch: Zee, HFCL, Tata Motors, Glenmark, JSW Steel, Vakrangee

At 8:55 AM, SGX Nifty was trading 96 points lower at 17,865 levels, indicating a weak start for the Here're the stocks that may hog the limelight today:



Results today: Six companies are slated to announce earnings today - BEPL, DRC Systems India, JTL Infra, Ind Bank Housing, IndBank Merchant Banking Services and G.M. Breweries.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco has raised questions over the company’s proposed merger with Sony Pictures, saying the transaction is not in the best interest of all shareholders and will benefit only the promoters, who have defaulted on bank loans. READ MORE



Reported 61.18 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 85.94 crore for the September quarter. The consolidated revenue increased by 6.42 per cent to Rs 1,122.05 crore from Rs 1,054.32 crore in a year-ago period.

Tata Motors: Reported a 24 per cent YoY increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to 2,51,689 units in Q2 FY22.

Adani Ports: To stop handling export and import of container cargoes from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan w.e.f. from November 15, 2021.

Glenmark Pharma: To launch Tavulus to treat COPD in Spain.

Antony Waste Handling Cell: Company reports 33 per cent YoY growth in Q2 revenue.

JSW Steel: Consolidated steel production surges 29 per cent YoY to 5.07 MT in Q2FY22/



India: Q2FY22 consolidated net rose by 16.87 per cent YoY to Rs 33.80 crore.

RamKrishna Forgings: Q2FY22 net profit grew 24-fold to Rs 50.11 crore from Rs 2.07 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was up 129.3 per cent at Rs 578.94 crore from Rs 252.47 crore in the same period.

Software: Profit for Q2FY22 soared 132 per cent to Rs 23.77 crore when compared to Rs 10.22 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income jumped nearly 3-fold to Rs 186.06 crore from Rs 65.07 crore in the same period.

Tata Metaliks: Q2FY22 net profit declined 66.6 per cent YoY to Rs 54.62 crore as against Rs 82 crore in Q2FY21. Total income, however, was up 24.2 per cent at Rs 647.96 crore from Rs 521.84 crore.

Schaeffler India: Board to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity shares in its meeting on October 28, 2021.

PTL Enterprises: Company’s board to meet on October 29, 2021, to consider a proposal for sub-division/ split of equity shares.

Power Mech Projects has won two orders totaling Rs 448.60 crore.