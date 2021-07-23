Stocks to watch: Zomato, RIL, SBI Card, Voda Idea, Airtel, BPCL, Biocon

Nifty futures on SGX were up 14.50 points at 15,828.50, around 8.15 am, indicating a firm start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to buzz on Dalal Street today:

Listing: shares will make their market debut today. The IPO that was subscribed nearly 40 times is expected to list at a 30 per cent premium, as per analysts. It issue price stands at Rs 76 per share. READ HERE

Results Today: Forty-one companies, including RIL, JSW Steel, SBI Card, YES Bank and Federal Bank will report their quarterly numbers today.

Analysts expect improvement in RIL's energy margins on the back of a pickup in global demand to support the consolidated performance of Reliance Industries in the first quarter. However, the gains are also expected to be offset by the challenges in the retail and petrochemicals businesses, and a flattish show in telecom. READ HERE

Vodafone Idea, Airtel: Telecom stocks will be in focus today amid reports that the Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment on appeal for correction of errors in Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) calculation on July 23.

ICICI Lombard: The pandemic has left deep gashes on the balance sheet of the leading non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance, with its net income diving 62 per cent YoY to Rs 152 crore for the June quarter.

Indiamart Intermesh: The company posted a 19 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against a net profit of Rs 74 crore in the same period a year ago.

BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Shares of PSU refiners may also hog the limelight on Friday after the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to allow 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in public sector refiners, expanding the scope for FDI in the privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

CanFin Homes: The company reported a nearly 17 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 108.85 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021. Total income, however, fell to Rs 450.84 crore during Q1 FY22 from Rs 522.50 crore in Q1 FY21, CanFin Homes said in a regulatory filing.

Persistent: IT firm Persistent Systems reported a 68 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.2 crore for the April-June quarter of this year. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 90 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations grew 24.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,229.9 crore.

Future Retail: Competition Commission has issued a show cause notice to Amazon seeking an explanation from the e-commerce major regarding a deal with a Future Group firm that was approved by the watchdog in 2019, according to a PTI report.

Mphasis: The company reported a 23.4 per cent YoY increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 339.6 crore in June 2021 quarter from Rs 275.1 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,690.8 crore.

Tata Power: The company will sell 100 per cent stake in Trust Energy Resources Pte to Tata Power International Pte, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for $285.64 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by August 10.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The board will consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares on July 28.

PSP Projects: The company has secured new work orders worth Rs 82.79 crore till date in the financial year 2021-22 for Institutional and Industrial projects.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company has allotted 12,500 secured NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis for aggregate amount of Rs 125 crore. The issue will mature in May 2023.

Tanla Platforms: The company posted 32.9 per cent YoY jump in its Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 104.5 crore. Its revenue jumped 37.5 per cent YoY to Rs 626.4 crore from Rs 455.5 crore posted in same period last year. The company board considered and approved the proposal for the buyback of the company’s fully-paid equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 65 crore.

Biocon: Net profit was down 43.5 per cent YoY at Rs 84.4 crore while revenue was up 3.9 per cent YoY at Rs 1,760.6 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company launched an advanced, ‘connected’, and feature-rich new Maestro Edge 125.

Wipro: The company launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform. Using FieldX, manufacturing organizations can enhance and scale-up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs, the company said.