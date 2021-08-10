Stocks to watch: Zomato, Shree Cement, RIL, PNB Housing Fin, Indian Hotels

Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange traded 19 points lower at 16,253, indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to move your market today:

Earnings Today: Zomato, Coal India, Lupin, Power Grid Corporation of India, Ashoka Buildcon, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, KIMS, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems and Whirlpool of India are among over 200 companies slated to post their quarterly earnings today.

Shree Cement: The company posted Q1FY22 PAT at Rs 630 crore before adjustment, up by 90.7 per cent versus Rs 330 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The figure declined by 21 per cent versus Rs 798 crore reported at the end of March 2021 quarter. It also reported Rs 3,635 crore in consolidated operational revenues, which was 46 per cent more than Rs 2,487 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21 .

RIL: Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ltd (RIL), along with Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of $144 million in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA.

F&O Inclusion: The National Stock Exchange will include 10 stocks to the F&O segment with effect from August 27. These include Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Energy Exchange, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ipca Lab, MCX, Oracle Financial, Polycab India and Syngene International.

PNB Housing Finance: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Monday delivered a split verdict on the tussle between PNB Housing Finance and watchdog Sebi over the proposed Rs 4,000 crore-investment by Carlyle Group, a development that will continue to keep the much-needed deal for the funds-starved lender in limbo.

Gati: Allcargo group firm Gati Limited has appointed Pirojshaw Sarkari as its CEO, the company said on Monday. Further the company reported narrowing of loss in June 2021 quarter to 25.22 crore as against Rs 35.24 crore in the same period last year.

Indian Hotels: Tata group hospitality arm Company reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 301.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 312.60 crore posted in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 370.30 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 175.34 crore for the same period a year ago.

Bombay Dyeing: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 107.9 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 129.1 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 380.8 crore from Rs 91.2 crore YoY.

Wipro: The company has appointed former Deloitte Consulting executive Jason Eichenholz as its Senior Vice President and Global Partnership Lead.

Rolex Rings: HSBC Pooled Investment Fund bought 1.44 lakh shares or 0.53 per cent stake at Rs 1,250 per share.

Glenmark Life Sciences: Polar Capital Funds PLC bought 8.36 lakh shares at Rs 732.55 per share.

Mukand: Four Bajaj group companies on Monday bought shares worth over Rs 353 crore in Mukand Ltd, through open market transactions. Bajaj Sevashram Pvt Ltd purchased shares for Rs 94.42 crore, Bachhraj and Company Pvt Ltd Rs 159.27 crore, Bachhraj Factories Pvt Ltd Rs 69.04 crore, and Sanraj Nayan Investments Pvt Ltd Rs 30.87 crore, block deal data on the NSE showed.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: ICRA upgraded the credit rating on long term debt instruments of Motilal Oswal Home Finance, a material subsidiary of the company to 'AA-/Stable' from 'A+/Stable'.

Texmo Pipes and Products: The company has received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE Pipes worth Rs 121.59 crore to be executed within 6-7 months.

Tata Investment Corporation: The investment arm of Tata Group reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 53.89 crore in the June 2021 quarter as against Rs 18.40 crore in the previous quarter

Vakrangee: The company launched complete travel services across its platform.