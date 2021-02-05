Stove Kraft shares gain 16% on debut after touching high of Rs 496

-
ALSO READ
Stove Kraft's Rs 413-crore IPO fully subscribed on Day-1, closes Thursday
Stove Kraft shares may list at 8-10% premium over issue price: Analysts
Stove Kraft off to a strong start, lists at 29% premium over issue price
Kitchen appliances firm Stove Kraft's IPO subscribed 3x, closes tomorrow
Stove Kraft IPO subscribed 18 times despite secondary market sell-off
-
Shares of kitchen appliances maker Stove Kraft gained 16 per cent on Friday, their trading debut. The stock ended at Rs 456, with a gain of Rs 61, or, 16 per cent, over IPO price of Rs 385. It touched a high of Rs 496 and a low of Rs 435. At the closing price, the company had market capitalisation of Rs 1,451 crore.
The stock currently trades at about 25 times its estimated earnings for FY21—similar to Butterfly Gandhimati but almost half that of TTK Prestige.
“Notably, peers enjoy stronger balance sheet and proven earnings record compared to Stove Kraft. Despite being into operation for more than two decades and setting up strong distribution network, Stove Karft has not delivered up to the mark. While sharp improvement in earnings in 1HFY21 bodes well, we are not certain about the sustainability of the same,” Reliance Securities had said in a note last month.
Stove Kraft IPO, which had closed on January 28, had garnered 18 times subscription.
The company owns brands like Pigeon, Gilma, and Black & Decker. The company had raised Rs 95 crore in fresh capital through the IPO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU