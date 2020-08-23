Street signs: Demand for silver ETFs, banks push MF products, and more

Demand for silver ETFs The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is seeing growing demand from market players to allow exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on silver amid a sharp runup in the price of the metal. On a year-to-date basis, the silver price in the domestic market has surged over 40 per cent, pipping gold, which has gained 32 per cent.

Gold ETFs in India are mainly offered by mutual funds (MFs). In recent months, inflows into this instrument have seen a huge spurt. Current regulatory provisions allow MFs to launch only schemes having exposure to physical gold through ...