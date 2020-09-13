Street signs: Derivatives unwinding scare, Sebi's FPI division, and more

Derivatives unwinding scare The new margin framework may lead to the unwinding of certain derivatives positions in the next two trading sessions, fear market players. The outstanding positions in the cash segment have migrated from the earlier collateral system to the new pledge/unpledge margin system.

However, there are several futures and options (F&O) positions currently open with margins given under the collateral system. Market players said September 1 was the deadline to move to the new system but many clients were yet to provide margins under the new system. They said brokers would ...