Street signs: Equity MFs cut exposure, IPO grey market activity, and more

Equity MFs cut exposure to banking Domestic mutual fund (MF) managers are pruning their exposure to the banking sector, especially private sector banks. Many believe prospects may not be as strong as some have forecast. “We have been cutting our exposure to some private sector banks, where valuations had not corrected despite the market fall,” said a fund manager.

A third of equity MFs' ~8.3 trillion assets are invested in banking stocks. Some fund managers said they prefer moving to cash until there is a clarity on growth. Over the past month, the Nifty has slipped ...