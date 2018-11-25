Street signs: Goldman rejigs IT holdings, Cochin Shipyard buyback, and more

Goldman Sachs rejigs IT holdings Goldman Sachs was seen rejigging its holdings in domestic information technology (IT) companies. The US-based asset manager in its emerging market (EM) fund added shares of Infosys and HCL Technologies.

On the other hand, it offloaded shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro. The move comes at a time when investor sentiment towards the IT pack is weak amid a recovery in the rupee. Infosys and TCS are among the biggest holdings, along with other Asian tech giants such as Samsung, Tencent and Alibaba, in Goldman Sachs’ EM fund. ...