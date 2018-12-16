Street signs: Investors wary of auto stocks, IDFC Securities sale, and more

Fund managers wary of auto stocks Institutional investors, both domestic as well as foreign, are concerned over the weak monthly sales numbers for the automobile sector, particularly passenger cars and commercial vehicles. They say the fall in sales numbers lately has forced them to take a cautious stand on the sector.

Large investors say they will watch how demand pans out over the next few months and then take a call on committing fresh money towards auto stocks. “Starting 2019, we will also gauge the readiness of car makers to adopt BS-VI emission norms. That would be ...