Street signs: Liquid funds may get boosters, YES Bank's MF foray, and more

Liquid funds may get boosters The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) committee on mutual funds will meet on Monday to decide how liquid funds can be made safer for investors. The move comes after defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services created a panic-like situation in the market.

Sources say that Sebi’s Mutual Fund Advisory Committee is likely to recommend reduction in the tenure of instruments from 90 days to 60 days. Even the mark-to-market norms may be changed from 60 days to 30 days. At present, liquid funds do not have to ...