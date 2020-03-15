Street signs: Liquidity boost for markets, shares of MNCs, and more

Liquidity boost for markets The market could get a shot in the arm with Rs 2 trillion worth of liquidity entering the system, say market players. The gush of the money is on account of refunds to investors who applied in the Rs 10,300-crore initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards, which saw 27 times more demand the shares on offer.

The SBI Cards’ IPO closed on March 5, and since then the market has come off 11 per cent. About Rs 1.05 trillion worth of ­­institutional money and another Rs 90,000 crore worth of high net-worth individuals’ bets were riding on the ...