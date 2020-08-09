Street signs: Liquidity boost for small-caps, tailwind for gold, and more

Liquidity boost for small-caps Several small-caps and mid-caps are back on traders’ radar after stock exchanges eased circuit filters on them. Last week, 36 stocks saw their circuit filters go up from 5 per cent to 20 per cent. Nearly 200 saw theirs going up from 10 per cent to 20 per cent. “The 5 per cent circuit limit was too restrictive.

It sucked out liquidity from many counters. A 20 per cent limit still offers flexibility for traders, as well as investors, to react to any development,” said an analyst. Exchanges have revised circuit limits on 645 stocks, of which ...