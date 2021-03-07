Street signs: Nifty's 50-DMA is the key, Quick Heal buyback, and more

The markets saw a choppy ride last week, gaining 5 per cent in the first three sessions and then giving up nearly half the gains in the last two sessions. Technical analysts say the market will remain in an ‘upward trending zone’ as long as the Nifty manages to hold on to its 50-day moving average (DMA), which is at 14,585. On Friday, the 50-share index closed at 14,938. “The Nasdaq has broken the 50-DMA decisively and could head towards the 200-DMA.

The S&P 500 index has also broken the 50 DMA. The Nifty50 could test the 50-DMA next week. If it breaks, it can slide down ...