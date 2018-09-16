Street signs: Power Grid stock, fund managers feel the heat, and more

Mutual funds (MFs) bought 390 million shares of state-owned Power Grid worth Rs 80 billion in August, as per data from Prime Mutual Fund database. The shares posted gains of 10 per cent in August. The buying indicates the change in sentiment on the counter.

Fund houses had earlier offloaded 90 million shares in June quarter as they brought down their stake from 9.3 per cent to 7.6 per cent. The stock has seen sharp volatility this month, dipping from Rs 202 to Rs 187 and recouping all the losses in the last two sessions. Market watchers say the power transmission utility continues to ...