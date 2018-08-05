Street signs: SBI MF sees juice in Manpasand, Sebi pulls up MFs, and more

SBI MF sees more juice in Manpasand SBI Consumption Opportunities and SBI Large & Midcap have increased their exposure in Manpasand Beverages, which was under a cloud after its auditor resigned. The consumption fund picked up 0.39 million shares of the firm in June, while the large and mid-cap fund increased its exposure by another 1 million shares.

Another fund bought a smaller stake, while other schemes kept their holdings unchanged. The data for July is awaited. In the past three months, shares of Manpasand Beverages have corrected 66 per cent after Deloitte quit as auditors on ...