Street signs: Sebi NAV rule, more bumper listings on the cards, and more

Sebi NAV rule to benefit index funds Market players believe the new Sebi rule on net asset values (NAVs) will help capture the transactions on both asset and liability sides without any lag, thereby minimising the tracking error for index funds. Earlier, investors who put in below Rs 2 lakh got the NAV of the same day irrespective of when the money (cheque) was realised.

This impacted index funds, especially during volatility. The total AUM of index and ETF funds (excluding gold ETFs) stood at Rs 2.19 trillion at the end of August 2020.