JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Deal wins, margin surprises likely to power more gains for Infosys
Business Standard

Street signs: Sebi NAV rule, more bumper listings on the cards, and more

Market players believe the new Sebi rule on net asset values (NAVs) will help capture the transactions on both asset and liability sides without any lag

Topics
Street Signs | Sebi | Happiest Minds

Ashley Coutinho Sundar Sethuraman & Samie Modak  |  Mumbai/ Thiruvananthapuram 

Sebi NAV rule to benefit index funds Market players believe the new Sebi rule on net asset values (NAVs) will help capture the transactions on both asset and liability sides without any lag, thereby minimising the tracking error for index funds. Earlier, investors who put in below Rs 2 lakh got the NAV of the same day irrespective of when the money (cheque) was realised.

This impacted index funds, especially during volatility. The total AUM of index and ETF funds (excluding gold ETFs) stood at Rs 2.19 trillion at the end of August 2020. Ashley Coutinho More bumper listings on ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU