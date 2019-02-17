Street signs: Thrust for disinvestment, wealth managers' woes, and more

Fresh thrust for disinvestment Buoyed by the enthusiastic response for Bharat 22 ETF (exchange traded fund) and sale of SUUTI’s stake in Axis Bank, the government might push for more offer for sales (OFS) and an initial public offering of a public sector undertaking before the end of March. Last week, the government mopped up about Rs 15,000 crore through these two deals despite the benchmark indices ending in the red in all the five sessions.

The government had set a disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore, and so far it has collected Rs 53,558 crore. Sundar ...