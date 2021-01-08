Strides dips 6% from high on profit booking as Aditya Puri joins as advisor

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma hits a fresh 52-week high; stock gains 14% in one week
Strides Pharma extends rally; soars 64% in two months; hits 52-week high
HDFC Bank slides 3% as Aditya Puri sells 95% of his stake in the bank
Nifty Pharma index hits new record high; Laurus Labs, Glenmark Pharma up 3%
Strides Pharma shares zoom 8% on US FDA approval for Ursodiol tablets
-
In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 130 per cent, as compared to 33 per cent rally in the S&P BSE Sensex.
At 10:27 am, the stock was trading 3.3 per cent lower at Rs 941 on the BSE, against, 0.86 per cent gain in the benchmark index. A combined around 945,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE, so far.
Aditya Puri was the founder-Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Bank from its inception in 1994 until his retirement from the position in October 2020.
“Puri’s appointment to the Stelis Board comes at an exciting juncture for the company as it transitions from its incubation phase to a consolidation and growth phase to establish itself as a partner of choice globally with the aim of bringing world-class treatments at affordable costs to patients in both emerging and developed markets,” Strides said in a press release.
Commenting on the development, Aditya Puri said: “I look forward to working with Arun and building world-class institutions to produce high-quality affordable biotherapeutics and CDMO services including those needed to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
With Stelis poised for its next leg of growth, this is the right time to expand the Board, and ensure robust guidance and governance by the best possible industry minds, said Arun Kumar, Founder & Chairman of the board of Strides.
Stelis Biopharma is a vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company. Stelis offers CDMO services across all phases of pre-clinical and clinical development and commercial supply of biologics. Strides is mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an “in Africa for Africa” strategy along with an institutional business to service donor-funded markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU