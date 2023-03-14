JUST IN
FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks
All Adani stocks end in red amid weakness in market, 6 hit lower limit
No breather for stock markets as US bank crisis weighs on sentiment
Mutual funds pare holdings in Adani Group stocks in February, shows data
Nifty Pharma index hits 2-year low; Cipla, Divis, Laurus Labs at 52-wk lows
Sona Comstar up 8% as institutional investors buy Blackstone's 20.5% stake
Can a Fed rate hike slowdown trigger global equity markets rally?
SVB mess: Moody's puts First Republic, 5 other US banks on downgrade watch
Infosys hits five-month low; stock down 10% in one month
Divgi TorqTransfer erases listing gains; slides 5% below issue price on NSE
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Taking global cues, gold prices climb Rs 480; silver up Rs 2,150
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks

To make a representation to FinMin for relief

Topics
PMLA | FPI | Money laundering

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

fpi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are likely to seek from the finance ministry a six-month extension of the date for complying with the amendments to the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), citing implementation challenges.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PMLA

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.