Subex zooms 44% in 2 days after pact with Reliance's arm Jio Platforms

Shares of were locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 20 per cent at Rs 39.95 on the BSE on Thursday. The stock zoomed 44 per cent in two days after Jio Platforms inked pact with HyperSense AI to augment their 5G product line.

Till 11:42 am; a combined 31.72 million equity shares have changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 4.3 million shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.80 per cent at 57,886 points. In the past one week, the stock surged 55 per cent, as against 2 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

is a provider of telecom analytics solutions and AI-led digital trust products to communication service providers. Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is a leading Indian technology company and subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Earlier, Subex and JPL announced partnership for AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which will enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will offer their Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally, along with Subex’s HyperSense to enable closed loop network automation, product performance and customer experience analytics.

"The partnership between JPL and Subex provides new opportunities to enable end-to-end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. JPL's 5G stack complements digital monetisation platforms of Subex to enable wide range of 5G use cases," said Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President of Jio Platforms.

Meanwhile, Suresh Chintada, CTO of Subex said that after the combination of HyperSense with Jio Platforms’ Cloud Native 5G Core, CSPs will be able to fast track their 5G journey by leveraging the power of AI. Further this partnership would allow operators to address multiple use cases around customer experience and revenue growth, he added.