Sugar shares fall after Cabinet gives nod Rs 85-billion bailout package

At 02:27 pm: Triveni Engineering & Industries, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Kesar Enterprises, Magadh Sugar & Energy and Simbhaoli Sugars were trading down in the range of 5% to 8% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.50% at 35,079 points.
The package includes Rs 45 billion soft loans for building ethanol production capacity and creating a 3 million tonne stockpile to soak up excess supply, the PTI report suggested.CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
A bailout package has been worked out as sugar mills' financial health has worsened due to sharp fall in prices following a record sugar production of over 31.6 million tonnes so far in the 2017-18 marketing year (October-September).
|COMPANY
|DAY'S HIGH(RS)
|DAY'S LOW(RS)
|FALL(%)
|TRIVEN.ENGG.IND.
|43.00
|37.70
|-11.63
|BALRAMPUR CHINI
|75.40
|66.40
|-10.08
|DWARIKESH SUGAR
|25.50
|22.40
|-9.80
|DHAMPUR SUGAR
|107.45
|98.40
|-7.63
|EMPEE SUGARS
|1.85
|1.72
|-7.03
|MAGADH SUGAR
|93.80
|86.60
|-6.24
|SIMBHAOLI SUGAR
|10.60
|10.00
|-5.66
|UGAR SUGAR WORKS
|16.45
|15.40
|-5.47
|AVADH SUGAR
|375.00
|339.10
|-5.35
|BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN
|7.45
|7.02
|-5.23
|MAWANA SUGARS
|39.55
|36.80
|-4.80
|KHAITAN (INDIA)
|44.75
|41.10
|-4.80
|SAKTHI SUGARS
|16.80
|14.25
|-4.76
|DALMIA BHARAT
|64.80
|61.00
|-4.63
|UTTAM SUG.MILLS
|83.25
|79.00
|-4.38
|RANA SUGARS
|4.33
|4.15
|-4.16
|DHARANI SUGARS
|15.25
|14.60
|-3.61
|KCP SUGAR &INDS.
|21.20
|20.35
|-3.54
|EID PARRY
|234.55
|217.50
|-3.41
|DCM SHRIRAM INDS
|167.00
|160.00
|-2.90
