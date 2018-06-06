Sugar shares fall after Cabinet gives nod Rs 85-billion bailout package

Shares of companies have fallen by upto 12% from their respective intra-day highs on the BSE after the on Wednesday approved Rs 85 billion bailout package for the industry.

At 02:27 pm: Triveni Engineering & Industries, Dwarikesh Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Kesar Enterprises, Magadh Sugar & Energy and Simbhaoli Sugars were trading down in the range of 5% to 8% on the BSE. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.50% at 35,079 points.