Sugar shares rally up to 9% on hopes of strong operational performance

-
ALSO READ
Sugar stocks sweeten market mood; Balrampur, Dhampur, Triveni gain up to 8%
Sugar stock on a roll; Balrampur, Triveni, Dhampur, Dwarikesh hit new highs
Balrampur Chini gains 5%; rallies 17% in last six days
Sugar stocks in demand; Balrampur, Dalmia Bharat, Triveni gain up to 10%
Sugar stocks extend rally; Triveni, Dhampur, Uttam Sugar zoom up to 18%
-
Shares of sugar companies rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The sweet rally is backed by expectation of strong operational performance, favourable mix of ethanol towards B-heavy/juice (feedstock), and higher sugar realizations.
Shares of Mawana Sugars, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Balrampur Chini Mills, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries were up between 3 per cent and 9 per cent on the BSE. Most of the sugar stocks traded close to their respective 52-week highs. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 57,145 points at 10:01 am.
Earlier this month, the government extended the timeline for disbursement of loan for ethanol projects under different schemes till September 30, 2022 in order to boost domestic production and achieve ethanol blending of 20 per cent by 2025. The move is aimed at facilitating entities to complete their projects and avail benefits of interest subvention.
Credit rating agency ICRA remains optimistic about the industry's inventory levels for the current season due to favourable international sugar realisations.
"Higher sucrose diversion towards government's ethanol focus as well as policies towards the same would be a sustainable solution to manage sugar inventory levels in medium term. This would thereby support sugar realisations that will expand profit and bolster balance sheet," said Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President & Group Head at ICRA.
The revenues of ICRA samples are expected to remain stable over FY2022-FY2023 supported by higher domestic or international sugar prices, improved ethanol realisations, healthy ethanol volumes, partially offset by lower sugar volumes. Meanwhile, operating margin is expected to remain higher than FY2021 at 12.7 per cent-13.7 per cent on favourable mix of ethanol and higher sugar realisations.
The credit rating agency also estimates the capital structure and coverage metrics to emerge stronger. "Higher diversion towards ethanol coupled with healthy export prospects for FY2022 would result in lower inventory levels going forward. As a result, a decline in borrowings of the sample is expected, despite ongoing debt-funded capex plans (for distillery and crushing capacities) for various players," ICRA added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU