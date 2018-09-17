Sugar stocks in sweet spot; surge 20% on hike in ethanol price

JUST IN
Time's up for India's world-beating stock market rally, says Goldman Sachs
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Shares of sugar companies climbed as much as 20 per cent in the intraday trade on Monday. Shares of the sector have been on a rising spree after the government last week approved an over 25 per cent hike in the price of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice for blending in petrol in a bid to cut surplus sugar production and reduce oil imports.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs raised the procurement price of ethanol derived from 100 per cent sugarcane juice to Rs 59.13 per litre from the current rate of Rs 47.13, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told a news conference.

The price for ethanol produced from B-heavy molasses (also called as intermediary molasses) was hiked to Rs 52.43 a litre from the current Rs 47.13 but that for ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses was reduced marginally to Rs 43.46 from Rs 43.70, said a PTI report.

The move would help sugar mills quickly release arrears of cane farmers, which stands at over Rs 13,000 crore. As much as 40 per cent of these dues are in Uttar Pradesh alone.

At 09:48 am, shares of both Bajaj Hindusthan and Dhampur Sugar Mills were trading 20 per cent higher at Rs 10.22 and Rs 140.45, respectively.

The stock of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was also trading 20 per cent up at Rs 29.55 apiece on BSE. Balrampur Chini Mills was trading at Rs 96, up 8 per cent.

COMPANY NAME LATEST HIGH LOW CHG
()		 CHG(%) VALUE
( CR)		 VOLUME
BALRAMPUR CHINI 93.45 96.30 89.90 4.85 5.47 19.61 2098390
DHAMPUR SUGAR 137.90 140.45 124.90 20.85 17.81 7.40 536574
AVADH SUGAR 535.00 550.10 504.00 62.35 13.19 3.05 56977
DWARIKESH SUGAR 28.40 29.20 25.50 3.75 15.21 2.38 839050
TRIVEN. ENGG. IND. 52.50 54.15 48.80 3.85 7.91 1.67 317214
BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN 10.22 10.22 9.55 1.70 19.95 1.62 1587329

Share price as at 10:00 am.
First Published: Mon, September 17 2018. 09:57 IST

