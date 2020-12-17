Sugar stocks surge up to 5% after govt approves Rs 3,500 cr export subsidy

-
Shares of sugar manufacturers gained up to 5 per cent on the BSE in the early morning trade on Thursday after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Rs 3,500-crore sugar export subsidy.
Among individual stocks, Balrampur Chini Mills (BCML), Triveni Engineering Industries, Uttam Sugar Mills, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars, EID Parry (India) and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 46,706 points at 09:24 am.
The central government on Wednesday approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to sugar mills for the export of around six million tonnes (MT) in the ongoing 2020-21 marketing season that started in October.
It also cleared pending export subsidy of around Rs 5,360 crore, which will be passed on directly into the bank accounts of farmers through an escrow account in a week's time.
The exports will help the industry generate around Rs 18,000 crore in revenue at current international prices, which will also help clear dues, Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Analysts at ICICI Securities have 'buy' rating on BCML as the brokerage firm believes the company is the most efficient sugar company with sustainable earnings and strong cash flow generation. It has been giving around 40 per cent payout through dividends and buybacks. With the significant increase in cash flow generation, the analyst expects payout to increase to 60 per cent in FY22E.
