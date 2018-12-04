Sun Pharma, HUL, Welspun Enterprises among top stocks to track today

Weakness in Asian due to doubts over truce in US-China post the G20 summit is likely to impact sentiments on Tuesday. The relief rally on Monday was sparked by a temporary truce between the two countries. However, it gave way to doubts on whether they will be able to resolve their differences before a 90-day deadline.

Here's a look at the top that may remain in focus in today's session -

Sun Pharma: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Monday said it has not received any query so far from the regulator Sebi regarding a whistleblower complaint regarding alleged irregularities by the company. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical dived 7.5 per cent after reports that regulator Sebi may reopen an insider trading case against the firm and probe alleged lapses by some of its promoters.

Welspun Enterprises: The company has inked a pact with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a Rs 20.05 billion highway project in Tamil Nadu. It said the project falls under NHDP Phase-IV and will be implemented on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).

GAIL: The company said it will challenge the order passed by the CESTAT Delhi that held that the product manufactured by GAIL at its Gas processing Plants is 'Natural Gasoline Liquid (NGL)' and not Naphtha attracting additional Excise Duty of Rs 15 per litre.

HUL: Global brokerages are mixed on post HUL-GSK Consumer deal. While JP Morgan remains 'overwight' on the stock saying GSK Consumer acquisition is a strategic fit and earnings accretive, Citi has maintained neutral stance.

VST Tillers: Power tillers sales stood at 2,108 units in November 2018 against 2,408 units; tractors sales at 628 units against 514 units on year-on-year (YoY) basis.