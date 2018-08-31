Surprised by Indian mkts' resilience; capex cycle recovery soon: Chris Wood

The rally in Indian equity markets thus far in calendar year 2018 (CY18) amid a weakening rupee has surprised CLSA’s Christopher Wood, their managing director and equity strategist.

One reason why the Indian stock market has been so resilient, Wood says, is that India is primarily a domestic-driven economy and is less exposed to Trump-driven trade concerns. “GREED & fear is surprised by the extent of Indian outperformance year-to-date (YTD) in Asian and emerging market context in US dollar terms. This is all the more impressive given that the rupee is down 9.5 per cent ...