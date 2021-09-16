T+1, peak margin norms in interest of investors, says Sebi chief Tyagi

Ajay Tyagi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), on Thursday said reforms like peak margin norms and shortening of the trade settlement cycle are in the interest of investors and no one can argue against that.

Both the peak margin norms as well as the proposal to move towards a T+1 settlement cycle have been criticised by the broking community and the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Addressing the media after his inaugural address at the CII Financial Summit, Tyagi said: “The new peak margin norms are in everyone’s interest. An investor’s margins should not be used for others or for proprietary trading by brokers. Given the increase in retail participation, higher margin norms will give us the peace of mind and assurance that nothing will go wrong.”

From September 1, has barred brokerage from giving any additional intraday leverages for both equity and derivatives trading. This means investors are required to provide for minimum margins --- VAR+ELM for stocks and SPAN+Exposure for derivatives, even for intra-day trading.

Span is standard portfolio analysis of risk, VAR is value at risk, and ELM is extreme risk margin — metrics used to determine the risk to investment for a particular security.

On the T+1 issue, Tyagi said “The transition from T+3 to T+2 took place in 2003. There is a need to reduce it further now as there has been significant reforms in the payments and banking system. Investors have the right to receive what they purchase as quickly as possible.”

On September 7, issued a circular introducing an optional T+1 settlement cycle for the domestic from January 1, 2022. The regulator has directed stock exchanges to decide whether they want to opt for the shorter settlement cycle for any of the listed scrips.

Tyagi said Sebi’s is moving towards a shorter settlement cycle in a phased manner due to some concerns and challenges highlighted by FPIs.

FPIs have been opposed to the move citing several operational challenges such as time zone difference, cumbersome information flow process and foreign exchange related issues.

Brushing aside some of these concerns, Tyagi said, “FPIs have been investing in the derivatives market since 1999, where upfront payments are required. Also, they invest in the IPO market where money is blocked for seven days. Even the US clearing corporation has floated a discussion paper to move towards T+1 settlement. It is something which is desirable to everyone,” he said, adding that FPIs need to do some introspection.

The chief said currently domestic investors account for 95 per cent of the volumes on one of the exchanges (BSE).

When asked whether different exchanges opting for different settlement cycles will fragment liquidity, Tyagi said “this won’t impact liquidity. Taking into account overall liquidity and costs, investors will take a call where to trade.”

One Sebi’s recent crackdown against insider traders, the Tyagi said, “Sebi is effectively dealing with the problem and gathering credible evidence.”

But refused to share more details on the technology used by Sebi, as that will lead to people gaming the system, Tyagi said.

In the recent past, the regulator has passed orders for breach of insider trading norms in companies, such as Poonawalla Fincorp, Infosys and Zee by making use of sophisticated technological tools.

On the issue of overseas listings, Tyagi said the government has to decide on the issue. On recent instances of shareholder activism, he said it “is good for everyone, especially minority shareholders.”