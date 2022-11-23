JUST IN
Business Standard

T+1 settlement of all F&O stocks pushed to Jan 2023, transition at one go

FPIs get a month's breather as their holdings are concentrated in these stocks; earlier, transitioning was to be done in two batches beginning this December

Topics
F&O stock | Foreign Portfolio Investors | FPIs

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

commodity derivatives
Under T+1 settlement, the shares or money is credited to the investorsâ€™ account within a day following the trade day

The stock exchanges and depositories have pushed transitioning of all futures and options (F&O) stocks to T+1 or ‘trade plus one day’ settlement to January 2023. Earlier, the transitioning was to be done in two batches beginning December 2022.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 19:34 IST

