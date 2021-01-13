JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Tech view: Bharti Airtel may rally another 15% once it scales all-time high
Business Standard

Tata Chemicals zooms 10% on report Co in talks to buy Archean's unit

According to the report, Tata Chemicals is in advanced talks to acquire the industrial salt unit of Archean Group that could value the business at Rs 450 crore at a minimum

Topics
Tata Chemicals | Buzzing stocks | Markets

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
The board of Tata Chemicals is set to discuss the potential offer as soon as this month; the report suggested

Shares of Tata Chemicals hit a fresh record high of Rs 552 after rising 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday. The stock has surged 10 per cent in the past two trading days, on report that the Tata Group commodity chemicals company is in advanced talks for Archean's industrial salt unit.

At 12:14 pm, Tata Chemicals was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 543, as compared to 0.12 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled with a combined around 12 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE, till the time of writing this report.

The BSE said the Exchange has sought clarification from Tata Chemicals on January 13, 2021, with reference to a media report, dated January 13, 2021 quoting "Tata Chemicals in advanced talks to buy debt-laden Archean’s unit". The reply is awaited.

According to Bloomberg, Tata Chemicals is in advanced talks to acquire the industrial salt unit of Archean Group that could value the business at Rs 450 crore ($61 million) at a minimum.

The board of Tata Chemicals is set to discuss the potential offer as soon as this month; the report suggested quoting the people familiar with the matter.

A potential deal could offer a reprieve to Archean, which has been struggling to service its debt obligations for the past two years. The Archean unit, with a production capacity of 3 million metric tons, makes industrial salt used as an intermediary in the manufacturing of products from detergents, textile dyes to plastics and glass. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 13 2021. 12:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.