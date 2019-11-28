Tata Comm inks deal with Singapore-based firm; stock zooms 28% in two days

-
-
“Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has selected Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific1,” Tata Group Company said in a press release.
Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.
Tata Communications is a leading digital infrastructure service provider and is one of the world’s largest telecommunication companies with a global network reaching over 200 countries and territories.
Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in South East Asia and the Pacific.
At 11:24 am, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 440 on the BSE, as compared to a marginal 0.03 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped over four-fold with a combined 2.95 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
