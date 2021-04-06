Tata Motors DVR, SKF India may be included in MSCI Smallcap index

-
ALSO READ
Boost for Airtel as MSCI mulls greater weighting for stock in Feb review
Buy these stocks for a 10% upside on MSCI's new foreign ownership norms
Tata Motors, Tata Consumer: Tata Group stks may lead the next market rally
India pips EM peers in latest market uptick as US stimulus brings hope
Top headlines: MSCI index to get big boost; Pepsi thrives as Coke struggles
-
Tata Motors DVR, Intellect Design and SKF India are among the stocks that may be added to the MSCI Smallcap index after the index provider does its semi-annual review next month. The review could help these stocks garner $9.2 million, $7.8 million and $7.7 million in flows, respectively, according to IIFL Alrernative Research.
Other notable high impact potential additions include the likes of Asahi India Glass, Elgi Equipments, Solar Industries, Shriram City Union, Grindwell Norton, GSFC, Route Mobile and Sheela Foam. The maximum volume impact could be on Shriram City Union (11.6x) and Solar Industries (15.8x). The index review announcement will be made on May 11 and adjustments will be done on May 27.
The gap between the difference in returns for Nifty 50 and Nifty Small Cap 100 indices has narrowed in the last year, but on a three-year return basis small caps have still underperformed, according to analysts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU