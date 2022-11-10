JUST IN
TeamLease Services plunges 18%, hits two-year low on margin concerns
Web Exclusive

Tata Motors only loser among auto stks in 2022. Can it recover lost ground?

Within the auto sector, TVS Motors has soared 79 per cent far this year. Mahindra & Mahindra and Eicher Motors were the other major gainers.

Topics
Tata Motors | Q2 results | auto stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Tata Motors, Tata
Tata Motors has lost 14 per cent so far this year; watch out for these key levels.

Shares of Tata Motors tanked 5 per cent on Thursday after the company missed Street estimates by posting higher-than-expected loss for the September quarter (Q2FY23). Even though, the company reported a narrower loss of Rs 944.61 crore compared to Rs 5,006 crore in the corresponding quarter last, issues related to JLR margins, semiconductor supply and the prevailing challenges in the automobile industry weighed on the investor sentiment.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:54 IST

`
