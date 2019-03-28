Tata Motors, TCNS Clothing, Vedanta and M&M Fin may hog the limelight

At 08:37 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 2 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 11,448, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Tata Motors: S&P has downgraded its credit rating on Jaguar Land Rover, and its owner, to 'B+' from 'BB-' due to the growing risks of a no-deal Brexit and US import tariffs.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company on Wednesday said it will acquire additional 9.68 per cent more stake in Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL).

TCNS Clothing: Global brokerage Citi has downgraded the stock to neutral with the target price of Rs 847 per share.

ONGC, RIL, OIL: According to reports, Jefferies believes Administered Price Mechanism (APM) prices in the sector could rise 13 per cent from April.

NBCC: The company has bagged orders worth Rs 1,003 crore.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led on Wednesday announced an discovery in its Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal. The block previously had a gas discovery in the very first well drilled.

Tata Power on Wednesday said the state electricity regulator MERC has approved the power purchase agreement signed between its distribution and generation businesses to supply 700 MW power for the next five years.

Tata Global Beverages on Wednesday said its board has reappointed Ajoy Kumar Misra as its Managing Director and CEO for a period of one year.

Sheela Foam: Company's non-retail investors' portion in offer for sale issue oversubscribed by 2.5 times, receiving bids for 1,05,90,951 shares against OFS size of 42,33,764 shares.

Godrej Agrovet: The firm has acquired an additional 1.1 per cent stake in its joint venture Godrej Tyson Foods, increasing its total shareholding to 51 per cent. It also acquired additional 2.16 percent stake in Godrej Maxximilk Private Limited.