Tata Mutual Fund announces launch of multi-cap scheme, NFO closes Jan 30

has launched an open-ended multi-cap scheme for investments in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap shares. The new fund offer (NFO) opened for subscription on January 16 and it will close on January 30.

The fund houses said the scheme will constitute securities of companies at various stages of the earnings cycle, aiming to provide the right balance between stability and opportunities.

The fund is benchmarked against Nifty 500 multi-cap 50:25:25 total returns index.

"Tata Multicap Fund focuses on combinations - across marketcaps, strategies, themes and sectors with Growth at Reasonable Price or GARP as the underlying philosophy aiming to improve the risk adjusted returns of the overall portfolio and potentially provide a smoother journey to the investor. We believe that Tata Multicap fund can be well paced to capture the potential of a broad-based economic growth outlook for India over next 3-5 years," said Rahul Singh, chief investment officer--equities, Tata Asset Management.



