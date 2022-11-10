JUST IN
Sam Bankman-Fried: 'Crypto genius' who lost $14.5 billion in a single day
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Tata Power, Adani Transmission: Is the bull-run over in power stocks?

Earlier this year, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Transmission, Tata Power and Torrent Power scaled record highs, but now are seen trading almost 11 - 22 per cent lower from their respective peaks.

Topics
Adani Transmission | Power Sector | Torrent Power

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Power grid, discom
Power stock witnessing strong sell-off

Shares of power generation and distribution companies have underperformed in the last couple of months, as they relinquished to profit booking, and the optimistic sentiment that started in early 2022 is now showing signs of fatigue.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 12:13 IST

