Tata Power, SRF lead MSCI inclusion race, adjustment on November 30

Tata Power and SRF are likely to get added to MSCI Standard Index during the semi-annual review slated on November 12. The adjustment will take place on November 30, 2021. According to an analysis done by Edelweiss, Tata Power will see passive inflows of $240 million and SRF could see buying worth $230 million.

Both shares rose more than 1.5 per cent on Monday. Mphasis, Godrej Properties, Mindtree, IRCTC and Zomato are other stocks that are likely to get the MSCI Index. On the other hand, Ipca Labs and state-owned REC are likely to get excluded from the index, which could lead to selling ...