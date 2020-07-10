Metal stocks can outperform the market. Here are a few trading strategies

Shares of metal companies have been on a run since the past few sesions. The Nifty Metal index surged around 2.5 per cent and was the top sectoral gainer on the NSE on Thursday. However, profit booking at higher levels saw the index slip over 1.5 per cent in trade on Friday. .

That said, there still are some stock-specific opportunities which you can capitalise on. Here are a few trading ideas. NIFTY METAL: The index is continuously attempting to conquer the upward resistance of 2,150 decisively. The volumes have slowed down a little, but the price is holding the momentum strong. ...