TCS hits 52-week low; slips 9% in one week on Q1 margin disappointment

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank hits 52-week low; slips 26% since merger announcement with HDFC
Sensex falls 642pts from day's high, ends 38pts down; Tata Steel bleeds 12%
Election results 2022: Date, time, how & where to watch counting of votes
TCS Q1 review: Brokerages caution against early signs of demand slowdown
TCS Q1 revenue may rise up to 16% YoY, say analysts. What brokerages expect
-
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 3,003, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade, falling below its previous low of Rs 3,023.35 touched on June 17, 2022. The stock of the information technology (IT) bellwether was trading at its lowest level since March 2021.
In the past one week, the market price of TCS has declined 9 per cent as the Tata Group company reported a 185-basis point (bp) sequential decline in earnings before interest and tax margin to 23.1 per cent for the quarter ended June, 2022 (Q1FY23). In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has slipped 1.3 per cent and S&P BSE IT index 1.7 per cent during the same period.
Analysts at ICICI Securities expect margins to be under pressure until 2023-24 (FY24), resulting in margin contraction of 30 bps between 2021-22 (FY22) through FY24. Meanwhile, those at Nomura have lowered dollar revenue growth expectations to 9 per cent YoY from 10.8 per cent earlier, factoring in sluggish order bookings and cross-currency headwinds.
"Margin of 23.1 per cent was a slight miss due to wage hikes and other cost increases (like higher sub-contracting), though unlike last year we are not worried on margins. Demand slowdown usually triggers strong cost controls by IT companies and currency is favourable as well," analysts at HSBC Securities said in their result update.
However, the brokerage firm believes relative premium to the market and likely slowdown in revenue growth will continue to restrict upside for IT stocks in the near-term.
"TCS remains a leader in terms of both size and market positioning in emerging technologies. However, considering what we view as low upside potential on revenues and valuations, we prefer to remain on the side-lines," the brokerage said.
Meanwhile, TCS' management, in Q1 conference call, said that the company has not seen any budget cuts or deferments so far.
"In conversations with clients, we see continuing investments in technology. Some clients, particularly in Europe have expressed concerns about the macroeconomic fallout of the ongoing conflict there. But the predominant sense is that technology spending will be resilient. That said, given the macro level uncertainties, we remain very watchful," the management said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU