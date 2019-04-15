TCS, Infosys, Jet Airways, RCom and Mastek top stocks to track today

At 08:40 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 4 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 11,687.50, indicating a muted start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Q4 earnings release: Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, among others

and Infosys released their Q4 earnings on Friday after market hours

Jet Airways has suspended its operations in SAARC and ASEAN regions indefinitely. Moreover, a crucial meeting between the management and the lenders is scheduled for Monday.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries board agrees to divest industrial mixing solutions division to GMM Pfaudler (GMMP)

Dr Reddy's Labs has acquired a portfolio of 42 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the US.

Sciences receives US court approval to buy assets of Rising Pharmaceuticals.

Mastec, Majesco: Mid-tier IT firm Mastek is aiming to sell its 12 per cent holding in its former subsidiary Majesco by the end of 2019 and deploy the cash for acquisitions, as it aims a fourfold growth in business in the medium-term.

RIL: According to a report by The Economic Times, Reliance Industries and Royal Dutch Shell are planning to exit the Panna-Mukta oilfields when their contracts with the government expire this year.

Adani Power: CLSA has 'sell' rating on the stock with the target price of Rs 39 per share.

Reliance Communications: The company has denied it received favorable treatment by France in settling a tax dispute while negotiating to become Dassault Aviation SA’s partner for a contract to sell fighter jets to India.

Eris Lifesciences: It has pre-paid the entire loan facility obtained from Axis Bank.