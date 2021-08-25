TCS market cap crosses Rs 13.5 trillion; stock up 15% in a month

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) hit a new high of Rs 3,694.25, up 2.3 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on Wednesday and became the second listed company to cross the Rs 13.5 trillion (market cap). The stock of the information technology (IT) giant surpassed its previous high of Rs 3,672.50 touched on Monday, August 23, 2021.

In the past one month, has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, as compared to a 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The sharp rally in the stock price helped TCS' market cap rise to Rs 13.65 trillion. is less than 3 per cent away to hit the Rs 14 trillion market cap mark. It currently stands at second position in the overall market cap ranking, behind Reliance Industries which has a market cap of Rs 14.51 trillion, including partly paid shares market cap, according to the BSE data.

is one of the leading IT service providers with a presence in the BFSI, communication, manufacturing, retail & hi-tech verticals. A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

TCS is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand environment, acceleration in cloud adoption and digital transformation opportunities, according to analysts. “The company’s management also remains confident about the revenue growth trajectory in FY22 on broad-based demand, strong deal intake (USD 8.1 billion in Q1; 17 per cent YoY), healthy deal pipeline, and traction in the cloud, cyber security, analytics and enterprise application services,” analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services said in the Q1FY22 result update.

Growth drivers for TCS include a calibrated focus on upstream/consulting business (larger share of growth and transformation) increasing the addressable market/pipeline, increased outsourcing (Europe), core transformation deals, and strong growth in public hyper scale services, strong deal wins in retail & consumer packaged goods (CPG) vertical and increased deal volumes (not TCV) in BFSI, and near-term lift-off with recovery in the regional market segment (India revenue), analysts at HDFC Securities said.