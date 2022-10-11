JUST IN
TCS needs to breakout over Rs 3,150-level for fresh rally, chart says

There is an "Inverse Head and Shoulder" pattern getting established on the daily chart. Technically, this pattern breakout over Rs 3,150 levels would add aggressive bets on the stock.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

TCS
If the stock thrives to hold current momentum, the price action might see a run-up to Rs 3,430 level.

The IT sector has started the Q2 earnings season on a positive buzz, with TCS on Monday reporting 8.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) profit beating street estimates.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:21 IST

